Towards protection of D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

Editor,

This is apropos photo caption news item published in Arunachal Times on 18 February, 2021, wherein hunting of Ruddy Shelducks was reported at Oyan village recently.

The management of D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary is already on high alert to check any possible attempt of hunting/ poaching of any wildlife and birds in and around the sanctuary. In view of Ali-Aye Ligang festival celebration of Mishing community which is currently under celebration and also Unying Aaran of Adi community from March 7 next, the security of D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary has already been beefed up with direction to all field staffs from range officers-foresters-forest guards to contingency staffs to remain stationed in their respective patrolling and posting places inside and around the sanctuary for intensified patrolling duties.

In connection with other cases like dynamite fishing (blast fishing) and fishing by electrocution using generators/inverters etc, the undersigned have also written to the superintendent of police, East Siang District, Pasighat on 17th February to deploy mobile police team for joint patrolling with the wildlife staffers to check and stop rampant activities of destructive means of fishing going on along the right bank of Siang river under territorial Pasighat Reserve Forest areas near 21 Mile, Partung, Pillumukh and also at Jampani area on the opposite side and outskirts of D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, which affects the ecology of the river and birds depending on the fishes.

As DFO of D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division, I request every common denizen to come in support of the management of the sanctuary, which is a public asset, and help crack down on any possible hunting/ poaching attempts to protect the rich flora and fauna of the sanctuary.

Any like-minded person with pro-wildlife conservation willing to pass on any information related to hunting/poaching activities in and around the sanctuary, may directly contact (Call or WhatsApp) range officers as per the place of occurrence wildlife range jurisdiction wise, Anchalghat-8730997475, Sibiyamukh-6009401669 and Borguli-8732006020 for necessary and serious action as per Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and other relevant Acts.

It is also worth mentioning here that, apart from D Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, the birds like Ruddy Shelducks, ducks and cormorants regularly visit the wetlands and rivers joining the Siang River which is out of the jurisdiction of this wildlife division. These areas come under the jurisdiction of territorial Pasighat Forest Division’s Reserve Forest areas like Pasighat RF, Loki, Partung, Pillumukh and Seram Forest Beat etc where hunting of these birds are most likely taking place in the absence of regular checks and vigilance from territorial division. However, if correct information is given, this division will also take preventive measures by liaisoning with the territorial division.

Tasang Taga,

Divisional Forest Officer,

D Ering Memorial

WL Sanctuary