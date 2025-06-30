Need for resolution of CGLE 2025 case

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the following concern:

With the CGLE 2025 results currently withheld due to an ongoing court case, many aspirants are facing uncertainty. As the CHSL examination approaches, this delay raises genuine concern. If CGLE results are not declared on time, the same candidates who performed well in CGLE may also appear in CHSL. This could limit the chances of other aspirants and lead to overlapping selections, causing some posts to remain vacant or underutilized.

Arunachal Pradesh is already struggling with high unemployment. In such a situation, timely declaration of results can help ensure fair chances for more candidates and smoother recruitment overall.

It is sincerely hoped that the authorities concerned, including the APSSB and those involved in the legal proceedings, will take necessary steps to ensure that the case is resolved at the earliest in the interest of hardworking and deserving aspirants.

An aspirant