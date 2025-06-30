Inordinate delay in APPSCCE (mains) results

Editor,

The APPSC’s conduct in the 2025 civil services examination cycle has crossed all limits of reasonable administrative discretion. After subjecting candidates to draconian examination hall protocols – including the absurd confiscation of personal pens, the commission now adds insult to injury by withholding results for almost three months and counting.

This is not merely inefficiency; it is institutional disregard for thousands of young lives hanging in balance.

The irony is staggering. An institution that enforces military precision during examinations shows no similar discipline in declaring results. The same APPSC that micro-manages stationary items cannot manage its own evaluation timelines.

We need answers:

A clear explanation for the current delay. A firm date for result declaration. Public disclosure of its evaluation timeline and processes.

HPT