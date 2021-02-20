Ministers urge all stakeholders to help farmers become self sufficient and self reliant

BANA, 19 Feb: Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat and Home, Bamang Felix and Minister for WRD, Environment and Forest and Sports and Youth Affairs Mama Natung have appealed to all sections of the society to support the farmers to become self sufficient and self reliant.

A team led by Felix and Natung on Friday, inspected several cluster farming areas in Bana circle, wherein the farmers are engaged in cultivating vegetables and other essential crops at their respective homes and kitchens.

While addressing a gathering there, Felix said, “Covid-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson and in order to avoid such situations we have to start cultivating all type of crops which will not only support our local market but also reach other markets.”

“The cluster faming which is being done at Bana would be an example for other farmers of the state,” he said and urged upon all sections of the society to help and support the farmers in this initiative.

He further assured to provide a water supply system to help the farmers in irrigating their farmlands as well as for fish culture.

Stating that farmers are the backbone of the society, Mama Natung informed that cluster farming is a new initiative in the state and the government is working to provide market linkages including storage facility as per requirement.

Natung also assured the establishment of a dehydration plant for turmeric and ginger at Bana and announced payment of an instalment of Rs 50 lakh from his LAD Fund.

Rural Development Secretary Amarnath Talwade, East Kameng DC Abhishek P, Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar, RD Director, besides HoDs, farmers, local leaders and GBs were present on the occasion.