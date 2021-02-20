Wild fire in Lungla

LUNGLA, 19 Feb: A wild fire engulfed major portion of the forest below old Lungla on 18 February.

It threatened to spread to human settlement above, but for the timely intervention by jawans of 2nd Arunachal Scouts in Lungla. They doused the forest-fire in time and prevented further damage.

Wild fire in Lumla area is a recurrent feature and always causes irreparable damage to its rich flora and fauna. Last year, a large portion of the jungle below Sazo village in Lungla circle was damaged due to wild fire.

Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup and other officials and public leaders rushed to the jungle fire accident site.

He appreciated the timely action of jawans in dousing the fire. (DIPRO)