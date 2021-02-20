CGST & CX Jt Comm meets traders

Small traders seek exemption from audit

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: In view of the challenges faced by the taxpayers of the state and to enhance bonding with the CGST taxpayers for augmentation of revenue, CGST & CX Joint Commissioner Shashank Dwivedi held a meeting with traders of Arunachal Pradesh in early February and discussed implication on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the trading community, roadblocks and challenges faced and access to technology.

During the course of the meeting, traders and stakeholders showed their interest in ease of doing business with less compliance and financial burden.

They also sought relief in respect of extension of due dates

for filing various tax returns without late fee; extension of timelines for E-way bill issued by suppliers from across the country to traders of Arunachal Pradesh; exemption from audit for small traders of Arunachal Pradesh and disposal and release of pending refund claim in this current financial year.

The joint commissioner assured that their concerns would be raised at the appropriate forum and insist on developing interpersonal relationship with traders to augment revenue.

The traders also assured to extend their helping hand to achieve the desired goal of the department.

The meeting saw the attendance of chartered accountants and traders, including M/s National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, M/s Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, M/s Hydro Power Development Corporation Limited, Arunachal Pradesh.