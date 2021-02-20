Women Helpline 181 facilitates free marriage registration

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Feb: Fifty-five couples have registered their marriages during a free marriage registration camp facilitated by the Women Helpline-181, run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority at the OWA campus here on Friday.

The camp was aimed at encouraging couples to get registered legally and making them aware about the importance and legal benefits of marriage, said OWA chairperson Ratan Anya.

“Many couples are unaware why it is important to be legally married. Moreover, the private lawyers charge a hefty amount for such registration,” she said.

Anya also said that the Women Helpline-181 has received numerous cases related to women, such as domestic violence, maintenance, property disputes etc. During the camp the distressed women were assisted by being provided with legal guidance, the OWA chairperson added.

APSLSA’s legal aid counsel Raknyu Konya spoke in details about marriage registration.