ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The two-part documentary series titled ‘Postcards from Arunachal’ will premiere on Arunachal Statehood Day at 8 pm on the National Geographic Channel India and Fox Life India.

The series documents the spiritual and wondrous journey of actor Radhika Madan while exploring the varied destinations spread across the state.

From highlighting the exotic flora and fauna exclusive to the state to bustling markets amidst the serene hills, extreme sports to adventurous camping in Ziro Valley; viewers will get a taste of the simplicity of the exquisite beauty of this state through this series.