Legal awareness prog held

BASAR, 19 Feb: A one day legal awareness programme was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in collaboration with the Basar unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) at the multipurpose stadium here under Leparada district on Friday.

During the programme, which was attended by various HoDs, PRI members, GBs, women, public leaders and senior members of the society, resource persons, including advocates Karmu Chotton, Murtaza Ansari and Goli Basar imparted basic information on domestic violence, empowerment of women with special reference to widow livelihood, economic empowerment and problem of drugs and alcohol abuse.

APSCW Member Secretary Mabi Taipodia Jini gave a brief PowerPoint presentation on compulsory marriage registration, while APSCW Member Hoksum Ori highlighted the role of SHGs and NGOs in uplifting women.

Also, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyabi Jini Dirchi requested the commission for early establishment of a separate police station for women at Basar.

Basar EAC Murnya Kakki and Leparada Superintendent of Police PN Thongdok also spoke on the occasion.

The APSCW team, led by Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi later visited the police station at Basar and interacted with the stakeholders for early establishment of separate police station for women. (DIPRO)