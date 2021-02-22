Changlang gets volleyball grounds under MGNREGA

NEW SALLANG, 21 Feb: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav inaugurated a volleyball ground in New Sallang village on Saturday.

The ground has been constructed under the MGNREGA, and has facilities such as lighting, seating for spectators, boundary fencing, etc.

Twenty similar volleyball grounds were simultaneously launched in various blocks of the district on the occasion of the Statehood Day.

Dedicating the volleyball grounds to the people of the district, the DC expressed hope that the volleyball courts would help keep the youths busy and encourage them to stay away from drugs and other social evils.

Impressed by the performance of the district’s youths in football, Dr Yadav informed that he has already tied up with the Delhi Football Club and soon coaches from the club would be invited to Miao to impart a month’s coaching to the youths of Changlang.

He added that one person among the best footballers would be selected to undergo training in New Delhi for a year, and that the expenses would be borne by the district administration.

Informing that the administration has “successfully sent the first batch of addicted persons from Kengkhu village,” and that “all addicts would be sent batch-wise under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign,” he appealed to the women’s group of New Sallang village to “come up with a similar proposal if the village has addicted persons.”

The DC also advised farmers who want to procure rice mills and solar machines to dry vegetables to approach the administration through the agriculture department.

The Changlang SP, who was also present, urged the villagers to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area and stay away from drug abuse. He appealed to the youths not to get misguided but focus on productive activities.

Project Director Horki Doyum also spoke. (DIPRO)