Mini marathon race, sports competitions mark Statehood Day celebration in Tirap

KHONSA, 21 Feb: An eight-km-long mini-marathon race themed ‘Run for Nasha Mukt Tirap Abhiyan’ was organized by Care Me Home Welfare Society in association with district administration and the Valley Brothers Welfare Society here in Tirap district on 20 February.

The race started from the petrol pump point and ended at the veterinary farm. In total 175 runners took part in the race, which was flagged off by Khonsa ADC Kretkam Tikhak.

Sombon Puhksa won the race while Wanglo Losu and Palai Wangsu came in the second and the third position, respectively. The winners were awarded cash prizes.

Various other sports competitions were also organized in the district headquarters here to mark the Statehood Day.

Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize, pairing with Domar Geyi, won the first Statehood Day Badminton Championship, beating the duo of Thowang Kongkang and Tai Sangkio in the final.

In the junior girls’ 50 mtr race, Chabom Pansa won the first position, followed by Toikhao Pansa and Phebia Biham in the second and third position, respectively.

In the junior boys’ 50 mtr race, the winner was Manwang Lowang. Puley Pansa and Tekap Mesia came second and third, respectively.

In the senior girls’ 100 mtr race, Aseng Peyang, Toikhao Pansa and Nyamnyoi Gangsa won the first, second and third position, respectively, while in the boys’ category the first, second and third positions were won by Kemong Monyut, Sohid Ahmed and Wangcha Losu, respectively.

An online painting competition on the topic ‘Ganddagi mukt mera gaon’ was also organized.

The first prize was won by Chadat Lowang, a Class 7 student of the Khonsa RKSM. The second and the third prizes were bagged by Nyamthak Sumnyan (Class 6) and Ngulih Wangsu (Class 8), both from the government town secondary school, Khonsa. (DIPRO)