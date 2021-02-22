Ex-min appeals to villagers to maintain unity

DAPORIJO, 21 Feb: Former home minister Daklo Nidak called upon the people of Dasi village in Chetam circle of Upper Subansiri district to maintain unity and friendly relationship among themselves, brushing aside political differences, for all-round development.

Nidak made the appeal during an interaction programme with Dasi-VI Gram Panchayat Chairperson Koje Rebi Dasi at Dasi village, around 34 kms from district headquarters Daporijo, on 18 February, informed village elder Dosh Dasi.

Chetum ZPM Tadu Bayor hailed the villagers of Dasi for keeping their village neat and clean and banning killing of wildlife. He assured to draw the attention of the government to develop Dasi as a model village.

Chetum BDO Taro Nilling appealed to the gram panchayat members and the public of Dasi to cooperate with the gram chairperson of the village in all developmental and welfare activities.

ADO Tatak Makcha advised the people to provide feedback to the chairperson on priority areas for the welfare of the village.

Dr Bojum Keya, former ASM Pudi Dasi, MLA contestant (2019) Porchu Tamin, gram chairpersons from various segments under Chetam circle, GBs, senior citizens, intellectuals, and former panchayat leaders attended the programme.