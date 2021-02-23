Fire reduces 30 shops, houses to ashes

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 22 Feb: Thirty shops and private residences were gutted in a devastating fire accident that occurred at Gandhi Market here in Upper Subansiri district at around 2 am on Monday.

Unmovable and movable properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in the fire. However, no casualty has been reported.

The district administration is assessing the damages caused by the fire.

While the actual cause of the fire is unknown, it is suspected that an electric short-circuit might have caused the fire.

The public alleged that the fire tender reached the spot only after all the shops had been reduced to ashes.