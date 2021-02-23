Lowang takes charge as L/Subansiri DC

ZIRO, 22 Feb: APCS officer Somcha Lowang assumed the charge of the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner on Monday.

She replaces Swetika Sachan, who has been transferred.

Interacting with the officers and officials of the DC office, Lowang called for unified efforts to ensure effective administration. She also assured to carry forward all unfinished works left by the outgoing DC.

ZPC Likha Sangchore and her team of ZPMs also called on the new DC and assured her of their cooperation in all developmental works. (DIPRO)