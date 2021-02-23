TSDC celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day

CHANGLANG, 22 Feb: The Tangsa Script Development Committee (TSDC) organized the International Mother Language Day celebration at the VKV Hall here in Changlang district on 21 February.

TSDC president N Changmi and vice president Kamyai Taism briefed the participants on the importance and purpose of celebrating the day.

“Language is the most powerful way to preserve and develop culture. This day is to promote awareness of languages and cultural diversity all across the world, as well in Arunachal Pradesh. The language movement in then East Pakistan (Bangladesh) from 1948 to 1956 saw many sacrifices, and on 17 November, 1999, the UNESCO proclaimed 21 February as the International Mother Language Day,” they informed.

To mark the day, the TSDC organized a literary competition among the students of Classes 7 and 8, which saw the participation of students from the VKV, the GHSS, the Laktong middle school, the town middle school, and D School, Changlang.

Prizes were distributed to the winners and consolation prizes were distributed to all participants to encourage the student community.

The TSDC also extended condolences to the family of late Lakhum Jogkah Mossang, founder-cum-chairman of the TSDC, under whose initiative the Tangsa script was developed. He had begun creating the Tangsa common script in the 1990s.

“He sacrificed his whole life, including his personal properties, to develop the script which the Tangsa community will not be able to forget or repay. We will continue his legacy,” the TSDC said in a press release.