KHONSA, 22 Feb: The 36th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under its civic action programme renovated the community hall in Laho village in Tirap district.

The renovation work was carried out at the request of the villagers, said a CRPF release.

Deputy Commandant 36 Bn CRPF MS Yadav on Monday inaugurated the renovated hall in the presence of the battalion’s Assistant Commandant Subhash Chandra Jha, the raja, the GB and other prominent persons of the village.