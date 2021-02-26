Police clueless about whereabouts of abducted Quippo employees: DGP

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya has informed that the state police are clueless about the fate of the two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd who were abducted by the ULFA (I) on 21 December last year from the Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district.

Speaking to the press here on Thursday, the DGP said that the state police along with the army and the Indian Air Force made unprecedented attempts to rescue the duo, but till date have not been able to locate them.

“Operations have been conducted in such a way so as not to harm them. An IG rank officer and three SPs supervised the operation. The topography of the area is also very difficult to conduct rescue. Still, we have given our best by using modern technology,” he said.

“Despite our best efforts, we have no idea where they are being kept. We are using every channel to get them released. I appeal to the ULFA (I) to release them,” said the DGP.

The two abducted men are drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi and radio operator Ram Kumar. While Gogoi is from Assam’s Sivasagar district, Kumar hails from Bihar.