Talk on wildlife and conservation challenges

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Dr J Johnson, an eminent scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India, was on a weeklong tour of the eastern Himalayas.

During his stay he delivered an invited talk on the topic ‘Wildlife resources of India and conservation challenges’ to the students of Dera Natung Government College here on 23 February.

The programme was conducted by the college’s zoology department.

Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged the students and the alumni to reap optimum benefit from the programme. He commended the zoology department for arranging the national level lecture.

Dr Johnson also interacted with the students and enlightened them on different conservational strategies of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Later, in the afternoon, he took students and faculty members to the nearby river and explained the habitat ecology of streams and rivers.