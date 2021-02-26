NFC members inspect Nyokum celebration centre

NIRJULI, 25 Feb: Nyishi Festival Council (NFC) vice chairperson Tadar Yadir and secretary Amit Bengia inspected the Nyikum Nyia Nyokum celebration centre here on Thursday, and took stock of the festivities at one of the largest celebration centres of the Nyishi community within and outside the state.

Bengia appealed to one and all to adhere to the advisory issued by the government on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while celebrating their traditional festivals. He also appealed to the festival goers, especially the youths, to visit the Nyokum Namlo and learn the ritual chanting associated with Nyokum Yullo from the nyibus and nyijiks (priests).

“Let’s not allow the institution of Nyibu Nyijik to attain a premature death. The Nyishi lifecycle from birth to death revolves around the institution of the nyibu. Let us preserve and protect our rich cultural heritage inherited from our forefathers. Traditional festivals manifest the continuity of age-old cultural practices and its relevance today. The traditional festivals are the best platform to learn and showcase our rich cultural legacy,” he said.

“No outsiders will help us to preserve and protect our culture, tradition and mother tongue in its correct form unless we practice and promote it,” he added.

Earlier, the duo visited the Nyokum Namlo and honoured Nyokum Yullo nyibu Bengia Takio with dumso-lorum (gifts) and encouraged the congregation to maintain the rituals in their original form.

The duo commended Nirjuli Nyokum Celebration Committee chairman Techi John Tara and secretary Taw Jacob Tara for maintaining the festival’s rituals and setting reasonable prices for the cuisines being served at the stalls.