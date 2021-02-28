Trg under tribal sub-plan held

BELO, 27 Feb: Thirty farmers attended a ‘Training-cum-input distribution programme under tribal sub-plan’, organized by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR NE regional centre at Belo village in Upper Subansiri district on 26 February, in collaboration with the Upper Subansiri KVK.

During the programme, which was chaired by KVK Head (in-charge) Arvind Pratap, Dr H Kalita encouraged the farmers to focus on cultivation of summer vegetables like cucurbits, beans, tomato, chilli, brinjal, etc, to become self-reliant while simultaneously increasing their income.

Fruit science expert Dr Thejangulie Angami explained the scientific cultivation method of summer vegetables and the importance and benefits of growing vegetables inside low cost polyhouses.

Summer vegetables, such as bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, sponge gourd, ridge gourd, cucumber, cowpea, okra, tomato and brinjal, along with three vermi beds for the purpose of producing vermicompost were distributed among the farmers.