Farmers trained in spices production

PASIGHAT, 27 Feb: Seventy-six farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Spices production in Arunachal Pradesh’, which was conducted at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district from 26 to 27 February under the central sector scheme on the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, with financial support from the DASD, Calicut.

CHF Dean BN Hazarika, who inaugurated the programme, highlighted the importance of spices cultivation in Arunachal, and encouraged the farmers to grow cash crops like ginger and turmeric.

Dr Pranabjyoti Sarma, associate professor of the vegetable science department, delivered a speech on ‘Overview of ginger and turmeric cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh’, while Vegetable Science HoD Dr C Deo spoke on the medicinal values of various spices.

Professor Dr P Debnath provided hands-on training on nutrient management of important spices, Assistant Professor Dr ND Bhutia delivered a presentation on ‘Improved production technology of black pepper’, and Dr Arwankie Shadap highlighted the processing of spices.

Dr Anil Kumar, Dr P Raja, Dr Denisha Rajkhowa, and Tasso Yatung of the CHF also spoke. During the programme, emphasis was given on curing and processing of ginger and turmeric for boosting the farmers’ income.