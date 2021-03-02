Awareness campaign on Adi customary laws reaches Namsai

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: The awareness campaign on Adi kebang ayon (Adi customary laws) being conducted by the Bogum Bokang Kebang (BBK), the apex judiciary body of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), reached Namsai on Sunday.

Upon arrival, the BBK team, led by its secretary-general Oni Darang, conducted awareness meetings for the GBs and community members at Lotong banggo.

The team urged the GBs and community leaders to strictly implement the customary laws in Adi societies.

The team included BBK advisor Allek Perme, vice president Edison Taloh, and convenor Attum Ratan.

The BBK had conducted a month-long awareness campaign on Adi customary laws in East Siang and Siang districts from mid-January to mid-February.