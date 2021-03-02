KVIC member highlights progs, schemes

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Newly appointed Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s (KVIC) Northeast zone member Duyu Tamo on Monday highlighted the major flagship programmes and schemes undertaken by the KVIC in Arunachal.

In a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club on Monday, Tamo informed that the objective of holding the press meet was to create public awareness on the activities of the KVIC “to create a positive impact.”

Tamo said that “in 2019-20, the KVIC’s production was about 0.19 crore, of which Rs 0.56 crore have been sold.” He also informed that under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), many subsidized schemes and subsidized benefits are given to scheduled tribes, minorities, women and physically challenged persons in the hilly and border areas.

“The total PMEGP units set up in Arunachal are 993 and the total amount of loan disbursed under the PMEGP is Rs 47.02 crores,” Tamo said.

He urged the people to promote khadi products in Arunachal to strengthen the village industries.

“Under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) in Arunachal Pradesh, a fund of Rs 41.65 lakh has been utilized in handloom and traditional dress-making cluster, and the remaining fund has already been released,” he added.

The KVIC has eight offices in the entire northeastern states, and a zonal office in Guwahati.