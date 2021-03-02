Ensure timely completion of greenfield airport: Gov

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Governor BD Mishra on Monday asked the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of the greenfield airport in Hollongi.

During a visit to the airport site, Mishra observed that the work on the airport had substantially slowed down during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. “For ensuring timely completion of the airport, the delays during the Covid-19 pandemic have to be made up by deploying extra work forces, additional plants and machines, proportionate increased availability

of construction materials, close supervision and regular monitoring of the work flow chart,” he said.

The governor was briefed by Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik, Airports Authority of India General Manager Dilip M Sajnani, senior officers of the public works, power and PHE departments and the contractors regarding the progress of work on the greenfield airport.

The governor said that unless the steps suggested by him are followed, “the completion of the Hollongi greenfield airport on time is not possible.”

He said there is a pressing need for simultaneous work on all segments of the airport. “The supervisors of each segment of construction should be made accountable for the quality of work and the planned progress according to the target timeline,” Mishra said.

He expressed concern over the delay in awarding the contract for works on other essential infrastructure, which has an outlay of over Rs 1,60.65 crores and are still in the stage of inviting of tenders.

The governor told the civil aviation secretary that, while observing the due process of tendering, acceptance of bid and award of work, there should be strict focus on the target date for the completion of the work.

He also observed that the total planned handling capacity of passengers at the arrival and departure lounges is around 100 each only. “Similarly, the capacity for car parking for the passengers is only for 100 cars. These may need an appropriate review within the parameters of the overall design for various capacities at the airport,” he said.

The governor further observed that, for the future extension of the runway, “there is a reported thinking of diverting the course of the Kokila river. To obviate the need for diverting the course of the Kokila river, which may cause other natural adverse ramifications, this could be reviewed by examining the scope for the future extension of the runway on either end of the currently planned runway.”

While inspecting the runway area, the governor noticed that the under-construction approach road to the airport runs along foothills that fall under a reserve forest area. The reserve forest is being rampantly encroached on at various places. The governor suggested to the PCCF, the DC and the Papum Pare SP to carry out a joint survey of the affected reserve forest “with a view to identify the encroachments and take appropriate action, so that no encroachment takes place on the reserve forest land.”

Mishra impressed upon all the stakeholders present to work on a mission mode, so that there is no compromise with the quality of work and there is no delay in the targeted completion of the airport.

He further said that every stakeholder working for the airport must remember that Hollongi airport, when operational, will be a big amenity for the development, progress and welfare of the people of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)