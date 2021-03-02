DC takes stock of OSC’s functioning

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Komkar Dulom on Monday took stock of the functioning of the one-stop centre (OSC) in Naharlagun, during a coordination meeting at his office here.

The OSC (Sakhi) functions under the women & child development ministry to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

The DC urged the OSC team to carry on with their work to serve women victims of any kind of violence “with all kinds of services like emergency medical assistance, legal and psycho-social counselling, short shelter, etc.”

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram said he would depute a police facilitation officer, as per the guideline of the OSC, to offer advice on

which laws are to be invoked for issues related to violence against women, and to help women affected by violence in filing FIRs.

ICDS Deputy Director Aryoma Lowangcha thanked the DC for conducting the coordination meeting, which she said is important for smooth functioning of the OSC.

Centre administrator Nada Nampi made a PowerPoint presentation on the various cases handled by the OSC till date. She said that, during the pandemic, “the highest cases received were that of domestic violence.” She also highlighted the various activities carried out by the OSC team.

EAC (Welfare) Datum Gadi and Singcha Ghene Welfare Society secretary Kani Nada Maling were also present at the meeting.

Paintings on the struggles of women, themed ‘Women empowerment’, painted by young artist advocate Rupa Naji, were presented to all present. (DIPRO)