Miao CHC starts distribution of long-lasting impregnated bed nets

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 1 Mar: The community health centre (CHC) here in Changlang district has started distributing long-lasting bed nets to the beneficiaries in Namphai and Miao circles to curb vector borne diseases.

The distribution programme was attended by NVBDCP DPO Dr RC Das and consultant Hage Tada, among others.

Long-lasting impregnated bed nets were distributed to some households of Miao Singpho village on Monday. The CHC’s MO Dr H Jongsam informed that every household of Miao and Namphai circles will be provided with impregnated nets in the coming days.

Besides the distribution of long-lasting impregnated bed nets, disability certificates were issued to enable the disabled to apply for unique disability ID cards.