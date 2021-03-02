RGU gets funding from NITI Aayog under  Atal Innovation Mission

RONO HILLS, 1 Mar: With four of its major projects on ornamental fish, mushroom, floriculture, and fruit juice and beverages cleared by the national funding agency, RGU has become the only central government-funded university in the Northeast to get grant-in-aid under the Atal Innovation Mission of the NITI Aayog.

In the run-up to the fulfillment of the mission, a company in the name and style of Atal Community Innovation Centre RGU Foundation (ACICRGUF) was established in the university premises, which got registered

with the registrar of companies in Shillong (Meghalaya) recently, as per the terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to Clause 66 of the articles of association of the company and memorandum of association and article of association filed with the registrar of companies, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam constituted the first directors of the board of directors (BoD) of the company from the date of incorporation of the company.

The first meeting of the BoD of the ACICRGUF was held on 1 March. It was attended by the two directors along with Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, and Prof DN Das of the zoology department.

Prof Kushwaha placed the statement showing the preliminary expenses incurred towards the formation of the company, and informed the members of the board about timely filing of various relevant forms and e-forms under the Companies Act, 2013, and various rules made thereunder through portal of the ministry concerned.

Earlier, Prof Padung presented a brief history of the ACICRGUF. Dr Pertin informed about the agreement of rent signed between the registrar of RGU and the director of ACICRGUF Company on 25 February. He informed that the RGU-based company would provide financial assistance and impart requisite training to budding entrepreneurs of the state.