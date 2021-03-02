State level community volunteers’ trg on disaster response begins

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: A five-day state level community volunteers’ training on disaster response and management began at the NDRF’s 12th Bn headquarters in Doimukh on Monday.

Organized by the disaster management department in collaboration with the 12th Bn NDRF and the SDRF, the training is being held for western Arunachal. It aims at imparting to the community volunteers the knowledge and skills that are required to undertake basic relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of disasters like earthquakes, floods, flashfloods, fire, etc.

Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said Arunachal is a multi-hazard prone state and is highly susceptible to various types of disasters, like earthquakes, landslides, floods, flashfloods, cloudburst, fire, etc.

“The training module has been designed to prevent the occurrence of disaster with devastating effects, wherever possible, and carry out immediate rescue and relief activities in the event of a disaster,” he said.

Salu urged the volunteers attending the training to equip themselves with knowledge required for disaster management and risk reduction to prevent and combat natural disasters in their areas.

Disaster Management Director Atul Tayeng and Officiating Commandant of the 12th Bn NDRF, Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay also spoke.

Altogether 102 volunteers from Pakke-Kessang, Leparada, East Kameng, Lower Siang and the Itanagar capital region are attending the training. (DIPR)