Action will be taken against illegal appointment in edn dept: CM

Legislative session

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that strict action would be taken against corrupt officers who made illegal appointment after the constitution of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

Khandu said this while responding to Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering during the question hour over the alleged illegal appointment made in the department of education. The CM also stated that if the accusation is proven to be true, the jobs of all illegally appointed employees in the department would be terminated immediately.

“Ever since we strengthened the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and constituted the APSSB, we cannot give any job appointment but we can terminate corrupt officers,” said Khandu.

Ering made an accusation on the floor of the house that there were discrepancies in the education department in terms of illegal appointment, and demanded that action be taken against those corrupt officers in the department.

The Congress MLA expressed dissatisfaction over the reply given by Education Minister Taba Tedir on the issue he raised. “The way you have given reply to my queries, it seems that your officers have misled you,” said Ering, and appealed to the education minister to take serious note of the issue. Ering informed the house that he has lodged a written complaint against the discrepancies to the department.

Tedir informed that the matter is being investigated by the Special Investigation Cell and proper action would be initiated against the corrupt officers.

Quotes of the day

# “Because of no legal status, no coal policy, illegality is the order of the day.” – Wanglin Lowangdong

# “Itna sanchept mein jawab diya, yeh toh laajawab hai.” – Ninong Ering on the reply given by the education minister.

# “Question acha nei hai, sir.” – Kento Rina on missing letters and words in the starred questions.

# “Government of India ka vision clear hai. Lekin humara log ka vision kahan hai? Saat kms ka compensation 73 crore hota hai kia?” – Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Morkong Selek-Pasighat railway line compensation issue.

# “Iska matlab jab tak fire accident nei hoga tab tak fire station ka sanction nei hoga.” – Nabam Tuki, questioning the home minister on the status of the Sagalee fire station proposal.

# “Jabse humlog ne APPSC ko strengthen kia aur APSSB constitute kia, hum nokri toh nei deh sakta lekin nokri kha sakta hai.” – Chief Minister Pema Khandu on corrupt officers.

# “There are some officers who want to run bureaucratic parallel government that we cannot tolerate.” – Lombo Tayeng

# “Highway works are on but no highway engineers are seen anywhere.” – Nabam Tuki.