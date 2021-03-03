Gov missed out vital points in his address to LA: Tuki

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Congress leader and former chief minister Nabam Tuki on Tuesday said that the governor missed out vital points during his address on 25 February in the legislative assembly (LA).

Participating in the motion of thanks, Tuki, the principal opposition party leader, claimed that the governor missed the industrial corridor highway project from Bhalukpong to Kimin, the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), employment generation, and economic services of the state.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance and progress of the TAH, Tuki said, “TAH works are on but too slow in progress. It is very surprising to see that no engineers are seen anywhere at the work sites of the TAH stretch.” He expressed dismay at the department for the poorly maintained road.

The Congress MLA also pointed out the poor condition of the Doimukh-Potin road under the TAH. “When we create assets, we have to own it,” he said, and urged the department to expedite the maintenance work.

He further pointed out that the governor missed out highlighting the economic services sector, “which is the backbone of the state’s development.”

Tuki also raised the issue of the status of smart cities and mini secretariats, and stated that the government did not update the progress report of the projects.

He appealed to the government to incorporate all issues in its budget speech, so that no vital sector is left out. Tuki further sought a detailed status of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in the state.