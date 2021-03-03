DC inspects projects, schemes

LONGDING, 2 Mar: Longding DC Bani Lego on Monday visited various institutions, schemes and projects to ensure that the works are being carried out following all quality measures and guidelines.

He visited the newly created Longchan circle office and held discussions with the CO (in-charge), the ZPM, panchayat members and villagers. He listened to their grievances and assured of necessary help. Then he along with the DDSE took stock of the school in Longchan.

From Longchan, the DC proceeded towards Wakka circle headquarters.

On the way, he inspected the ongoing work on the GREF road from Tissa to Wakka. He interacted with the officials and asked them to maintain the quality of work.

At Wakka, Lego visited the government higher secondary school, where he interacted with the school’s students and staff. He assured them of all possible help to ensure quality education.

The DC then visited the State Bank of India branch in Wakka, where he took stock of the existing cash deposit ratio and issues related to inadequate manpower in the banks. He discussed in detail “the steps being taken towards financial inclusion in the circle.”

He then inspected the road constructed under the PMGSY to Khogla, which is based on nanotech, and enquired about the efficiency of the nanotech material.

The official concerned informed that the use of nano technology as road building material is proving to be unsustainable “due to its non-durability in climatic condition like that of Arunachal Pradesh.”

During the visit, the DC also participated briefly in the local level Oriah celebration in Wakka circle.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the people of the circle to refrain from cultivating or using opium. “Drug addiction destroys families and also hampers the development of any society,” he said, and urged the women groups and other likeminded people to come up strongly against drug addiction and drug abuse. He promised to provide all logistic support to the people in this regard.

After the Oriah programme, Lego inspected the new police stations in Tissa and Wakka that are being constructed under the TCL fund. He said that the works related to the construction of police stations were found to be satisfactory and in line with the DPR.

The DC also visited the KGBV and the hospital in Wakka.

He was accompanied by the DDSE, the Wakka CO, the RWD AE, and other officials. (DIPRO)