Social worker, villagers construct classrooms

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

DARNE, 2 Mar: In a noble gesture, social worker Maklung Apum from Darne village, along with the villagers of Darne constructed two classrooms for the government lower primary school (LPS) in Darne in East Siang district.

Apum donated all the materials needed for the construction of the classrooms, including CGI sheets, cement, sand gravels, rods, etc.

“I on behalf of all the students and teachers’ community feel extremely grateful to Maklung Apum and the villagers of Darne for their generosity and immense concern for Darne LPS,” said Headmaster (in-charge) M Megu.

East Siang DDSE Jongge Yirang also commended the social service, and appealed to all the citizens of East Siang to render support to infrastructure development in all schools of the district.