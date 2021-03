ACA women’s squad leaves for BCCI league in B’lore

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal Cricket Association’s (ACA) senior women’s team left for Bangalore on Thursday morning to participate in the BCCI’s one-day league, which will be played from 11 March to 21 March.

The ACA squad is: Bengia Ritu (captain), Kayang Perme, Godak Yapa, Tadar Chaka, Nabam Abhi, Dayum Popi, Charu Ayub, Runa Sarkar, Mai Mekh, Sarpik Ligu, Nabam Para, Tinu Daimary, Pebi Gara, Nabam Yapu and Bhumika Patel.

Standby: Jumngam Basar, Nabam Yakar, Techi Apu, Kabak Yano and Tar Yani.