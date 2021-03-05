Editor,

Apropos the recent news item, ‘Missing rifleman Karcho’s family seek govt’s intervention’, dated 4 March, based on a report from the West Siang DIPRO, about one Ragnya Karcho hailing from Doji village, Aalo, who is a soldier in the 34 Assam Rifles based in Aina Senapati district of Manipur, is reported to have been missing without a trace from his unit for several months now.

It is also understood that, save a verbal communication, there has been no proper intimation from the authorities of the unit to the family of the missing person.

The incident appears to be a very sad and unfortunate one, though it failed to find a place in the national media.

Apart from the personal loss, economic uncertainty and psychological trauma suffered by the family, the whole story could also adversely impact the morale of the youths, especially of Arunachal, seeking to join the Indian armed forces that see not many entries from the region.

It thus appears to be a matter needing attention of the highest in the government. There could also be need for community organizations to initiate steps not only for providing succour to the family but also for ensuring that the incident remains highlighted for proper and thorough investigation.

Tomi Ete