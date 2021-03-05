NPP observes Sangma’s death anniv

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The state unit of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday observed the fifth death anniversary of NPP founder and former Lok Sabha member late PA Sangma.

Addressing the gathering, state NPP president Gicho Kabak highlighted the biography of Sangma, and described him as “a dynamic and one of the popular personalities of the Indian political scenario.”

Kabak said that, in the realm of politics, late Sangma was a “brighter star of the Northeast, having been elected to the Lok Sabha a record of consecutive nine times.”

State NPP vice president Nima Sangey Saling recalled Sangma as “a great leader from the Northeast who transformed into a national leader.”

State NPP vice president Rudhum Sindhu, general secretary Toko Sakha, general secretary Kokar Ronya and NPP Women Front general secretary Chera Ami also spoke.

Earlier Kabak along with others paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sangma.

In the morning, the state NPP youth wing, led by its president Bage Kamsi, distributed fruits to the patients at RK Mission Hospital here.