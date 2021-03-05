Gov, MoS discuss ways to improve socioeconomic status of state’s people

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice & Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, and the two discussed ways and means to improve the socioeconomic status of the scheduled tribes (ST) of the state.

The governor impressed upon the MoS that, as a late starter, Arunachal has been lacking in various fields, particularly in education and health. He suggested to the union minister to “facilitate social justice by helping the state’s NGOs, who are doing good work in the field of social justice and empowerment.”

Mishra emphasized on providing training to target groups to make them capable and self-dependent through appropriate technical training in the field of traditional and technical occupations and entrepreneurship.

He asked the minister to provide hostel facilities to tribal girl students from rural areas to enable them to pursue secondary and higher education.

The MoS assured to look into the issues raised by the governor.

Later the governor and Kataria attended a cultural programme titled ‘Divya kala shakti’ by divyangjans at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall here. (Raj Bhavan)