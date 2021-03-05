Legislative assembly passes four bills

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal legislative assembly has unanimously passed four bills which had been introduced in the house on the first day of the session on 25 February.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while moving the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, 2021 for passing, said that the bill is aimed at consolidating the laws relating to civil courts and establishing various civil courts for speedy disposal of civil cases in the state, “and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.”
The bill would facilitate establishment and constitution of various classes of civil courts in the state, in addition to the courts established under any other law, which includes the court of a district judge, the court of an additional district judge, the court of a civil judge (senior division), the court of a civil judge (junior division) and the customary court.
Earlier, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini highlighted the various provisions and jurisdictions under the civil courts in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his statement while moving the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, informed that the bill was brought to the assembly to further amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 (Act No 7 of 2017) to enable the tax administration to perform more efficiently.
Town Planning & Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamlung Mossang stated that the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the house for amendment of Clause No 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019, “and the proposed enactment has been prepared to streamline the previous act through amendments, wherever necessary, and clarify the errors therein for smooth implementation.”
While moving to pass the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2021, Mein, who is also the minister of planning and investment, said that “the bill would provide delivery of transparent, efficient and timely services to eligible persons in the state under various state enactments applicable in the state for setting up of industrial or service sector undertakings and for achieving the objective of easier implementation of ease of doing business and matters connected therewith.”
All the four bills were passed by voice vote, without any opposition.
The house also passed the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-2021 and the Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No 1) Bill, 2021 (Supplementary Demands).
Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee on Privileges, Tesam Pongte presented the first report of the committee on the privileges of the 7th legislative assembly.
Members Jikke Tako, Tapuk Taku, Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Techi Kaso and Wanglin Lowangdong shared their views on the privileges of the members, and stressed on the need to “have an amicable and better understanding and coordination among legislators and bureaucrats for smooth functioning of the government.”
Taking note of the sentiments of the members, Speaker PD Sona said that the chief secretary should issue a stricture in this regard.
Later, the house discussed the budget. The discussion will continue on Friday. (DIPR)
Quotes of the day
- First floor ka dhalai hua 2014 mein… construction totally stop ho geya: Tana Hali Tara on the district hospital in Doimukh.
- Mantri ke kabiliyat pe kuch nehi kahunga par jis prakar se jawab aate he humko bhi dukh hota hei: Ninong Ering
- Flimsy jawab mat dijiye. Aap bataiye: Ninong Ering, seeking a valid reason for exclusion of schemes from districts.
- Jo honourable member neh construction of district hospital Doimukh ke bare mein pucha hai, humara department ka koi talukat nei hai: Alo Libang.
- Aapko sochna hoga officers sarkar ko chala rahi hai ya aap sarkar chala rha hai: Ninong Ering to the health minister over exclusion of his area in the SJETA fund.
- Jo committee banata hai, committee ka report ko implement nei karna hai toh kiyun committee banata hai?: Tania Soki on the lapse of SJETA.
- Yeh report aane ka baat har MLA dadagiri toh nei krega lekin responsibility toh feel kreh: Jikke Tako on the privileged committee report against the director of health services.
- MLA peon ka jese, babu ka jese, jab director or secretary office jata hai toh woh public ke liye jata hai: Tapuk Taku, telling the speaker that no officer has misconducted themselves with any MLA.
- There will be glitches and hitches: Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona on technical snag of e-Vidhan.