Legislative assembly passes four bills

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal legislative assembly has unanimously passed four bills which had been introduced in the house on the first day of the session on 25 February.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while moving the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, 2021 for passing, said that the bill is aimed at consolidating the laws relating to civil courts and establishing various civil courts for speedy disposal of civil cases in the state, “and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.”

The bill would facilitate establishment and constitution of various classes of civil courts in the state, in addition to the courts established under any other law, which includes the court of a district judge, the court of an additional district judge, the court of a civil judge (senior division), the court of a civil judge (junior division) and the customary court.

Earlier, Aalo East MLA Kento Jini highlighted the various provisions and jurisdictions under the civil courts in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in his statement while moving the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, informed that the bill was brought to the assembly to further amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 (Act No 7 of 2017) to enable the tax administration to perform more efficiently.

Town Planning & Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamlung Mossang stated that the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the house for amendment of Clause No 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 2019, “and the proposed enactment has been prepared to streamline the previous act through amendments, wherever necessary, and clarify the errors therein for smooth implementation.”

While moving to pass the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2021, Mein, who is also the minister of planning and investment, said that “the bill would provide delivery of transparent, efficient and timely services to eligible persons in the state under various state enactments applicable in the state for setting up of industrial or service sector undertakings and for achieving the objective of easier implementation of ease of doing business and matters connected therewith.”

All the four bills were passed by voice vote, without any opposition.

The house also passed the supplementary demands for grants for 2020-2021 and the Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No 1) Bill, 2021 (Supplementary Demands).

Earlier, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Committee on Privileges, Tesam Pongte presented the first report of the committee on the privileges of the 7th legislative assembly.

Members Jikke Tako, Tapuk Taku, Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering, Techi Kaso and Wanglin Lowangdong shared their views on the privileges of the members, and stressed on the need to “have an amicable and better understanding and coordination among legislators and bureaucrats for smooth functioning of the government.”

Taking note of the sentiments of the members, Speaker PD Sona said that the chief secretary should issue a stricture in this regard.

Later, the house discussed the budget. The discussion will continue on Friday. (DIPR)

