Selection trials to be held

CHANGLANG, 5 Mar: The Sudeva Delhi Football Club will be conducting a month-long series of selection trials for boy students below 17 years in various government higher secondary schools in Changlang district from 8 March.

Two players will be selected, and they will be provided free football coaching/training with cent percent scholarship at the Delhi Football Academy for a year.

The trials for the students of Nampong, Jairampur and Manmao areas will be conducted at Setong Sena Stadium in Jairampur. Trials will also be conducted at Nampong and Manmao GHSS’ playgrounds from 8 to 13 March, at the Changlang GHSS from 14 to 17 March, at the Bordumsa GHSS from 18 to 21 March, at the Diyun and Innao GHSS’ playgrounds from 22 to 24 March, and at the Kharsang and Miao GHSS’ playgrounds from 25 to 29 March.

The final selection of players will be conducted from 31 March to 6 April at a venue to be selected later.

Interested students/players have been advised to submit their biodata along with age proof certificates to their respective school authority/principals/vice principals/PET/PTI, or they may contact the Changlang district sports officer (87319 38600) for further details.