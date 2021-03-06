Natung felicitates Wushu players

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Friday felicitated the Wushu players from Arunachal who bagged four gold and three silver medals in the recently concluded 29th Senior National Wushu Championship at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, from 25 February to 2 March.

Onilu Tega won the gold in the 52 kg category, while Jimiri Lamgu won the gold in Taolu (Baguazhang) event. Nyeman Wangsu won two gold medals and one silver medal in Gunshu, Daoshu and Chanquan events, and Mepung Lamgu won two silver medals in Taijiquan and Taijijian events.

Natung expressed happiness over their achievements.

“Wushu players from the state will participate in the Goa National Games. I believe in future our Wushu players will shine at the national and international levels. Our government is focusing on sports and we are trying to develop Arunachal as sporting centre,” said Natung.

Arunachal Wushu Association president Toko Teki informed that several players participated in the championship but four managed to win medals.

“They qualified for the National Games, and there is a possibility that a few may even make it to the Asian Games,” he said.