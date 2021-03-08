Rural mart opens up in Chongkham

CHONGKHAM, 7 Mar: A rural mart to assist rural weavers and artisans in selling their products was inaugurated here in Namsai district on Sunday.

The rural mart has been sanctioned to the Khunmona SHG. Promoted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) with NABARD sponsorship, the mart will provide rural weavers and artisans a readymade platform.

Inaugurating the mart, NABARD Deputy General Manager (DGM) Nabin Kumar Roy informed that the rural mart would provide a market link for handloom and handicrafts produced and manufactured by women SHGs, besides generating income and employment at the grassroots.

“The main objective of the rural mart scheme is economic empowerment of women in the village level, so that they can support their families,” he said.

The DGM also commended the work done by the ArSRLM in promoting SHGs by setting up rural marts in the district.