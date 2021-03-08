On-campus placement drive at RGU

RONO HILLS, 7 Mar: The VKV Arunachal Pradesh Trust, Nirjuli, in collaboration with the placement cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Sunday conducted a campus interview in the university to recruit final year students for various teaching posts.

Forty-eight students from different subjects, including physical education, psychology, basic sciences, life science and computer science, attended the interview. The selection process comprised written as well as personality test.

The interview/personality test was conducted by five parallel boards, comprising 22 subject teachers from different VKVs in the Itanagar capital region, under the guidance of two officials from the Dibrugarh VKV administrative office.

The result is expected to be declared shortly. The officials assured to conduct such campus drives at the university in future also.

The visiting officials from Dibrugarh expressed satisfaction over the logistic support provided by the placement cell and the performance of the students in the interview. They said they expect that a good number of students would be selected and placed in various teaching posts.

Placement cell in-charge Prof Tasi Kaye informed that the interview was conducted following all Covid-19 SOPs of the state government.