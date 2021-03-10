AAPAANNWA seeks dist units

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Abotaru Nibu Nitik Welfare Association (AAPAANNWA) has requested the deputy commissioners concerned to create new executive bodies of the AAPAANNWA in 20 districts of the state.

In a representation to the deputy commissioners, the association said that the president and the general secretary should be priests, and that the assistant general secretary should be a nibu. It said the remaining posts may be filled by believers of the Donyi-Polo religion.