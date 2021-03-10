DC calls for accountability, transparency

ZIRO, 9 Mar: Chairing a coordination meeting with all the administrative officers and heads of departments of the district on Monday, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang called for accountability and transparency from all the officials in implementing state and centrally-sponsored schemes.

Stating that the projects should be monitored regularly, she said, “There should be no compromise in the quality of work. What we create today shall always remain an asset for our future generation.”

Lowang also emphasized the need to select need-based schemes and projects in consultation with the district authority and the PRI members.

She asked all the executing agencies to submit the utilization certificates on time and keep updating various MIS of different projects in their portals to facilitate fund flow.

Further, she advised the HoDs present to guide the unemployed youths in adopting sustainable development schemes, “so that their zeal and energy can be garnered in the developmental process.”

Cautioning against absenteeism, she directed the officers not to leave their stations without prior permission.

The HoDs presented the status reports of various schemes and projects implemented by their departments. (DIPRO)