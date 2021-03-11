APSCW organizes seminar on customary practices, property rights

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a two-day state level seminar on customary practices, property rights of women and girl child in the context of Arunachal Pradesh at the DK convention hall here on 9 and 10 March.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi spoke on women empowerment and the role of the gaon burahs in empowering women in the society.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by women in Arunachal regarding polygamy, gender inequality, etc.

APSLSA member secretary Jaweplu Chai threw light on the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011 and lok adalat. She also gave presentations on the Hindu Succession Act, the Married Women’s Property Act, 1874 and the fundamental rights of women as enshrined in the of Constitution of India.

During the technical session, former APSCW chairperson Jarjum Ete spoke on strengthening the traditional institutions to empower the women of Arunachal. She requested the CBOs to include women in the main body; but not just in the women wing.

Prof Vandhana Upadhyay from Rajiv Gandhi University highlighted the socio-economic status of women in Arunachal Pradesh.

Doimukh College Principal Dr Taw Azu spoke on the customary practices and marital rights in the context of Arunachal, while Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) secretary general Kani Nada Maling highlighted the working of the society and the changes it has brought for betterment of women.

The resource persons drawn from various fields gave presentations on key subjects.

Around 300 participants from various CBOs, NGOs, including Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, APWWS, GBs, students, legal practitioners, faculty members from Arunachal Law Academy, Himalayan University, Rajiv Gandhi University and police personnel also attended the seminar.