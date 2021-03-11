NAAC team visits SFS College for assessment

AALO, 10 Mar: A three-member peer team appointed by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore visited Saint Francis De Sales (SFS) College here in West Siang district on 8 and 9 March.

The team comprised of Central University of Kerala former vice-chancellor, Dr Gopa Kumar as the chairperson, retired professor of English of the Banaras Hindu University, Dr Rama Nand Rai and Mariani College, Jorhat, Assam principal Dr Haren Saikia.

On the first day, the team held a meeting and interacted with the principal and all the heads of departments and evaluated the college with regard to areas like curriculum, learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension.

They interacted with members of various committees, IQAC members, governing body as well as state government representatives and university representatives.

Document verification and visits to the facilities of the college, such as the classrooms, offices, library, canteen, hostel, laboratory and gymnasium were also part of the assessment.

On the second day, the NAAC team took stock of institutional values and best practices and interacted with the alumni, parents and students.

Dr Kumar lauded the college for applying for accreditation despite it being a young institution. He also pointed out the various areas where the college can improve and urged all the stakeholders to continue to give their best. The chairperson later handed over the peer team report to the principal.

SFS College Principal Fr Vipin Gerorge thanked the peer team for their entire exercise. He also thanked the teaching and non-teaching staff, all the students, SWO members, members of the civil society and all stakeholders for their active support in the entire process of accreditation. (DIPRO)