AUS observes World No Smoking Day

NAMSAI, 10 Mar: The Arunachal University of Studies’ (AUS) faculty of medical sciences observed World No Smoking Day with the theme ‘Health effects of cigarette smoking and second-hand smoking’ on Wednesday with the objective of spreading awareness on the adverse effects of smoking on human health and the environment.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar stressed on the importance of spreading the message of “a sound mind in a sound body” while demonstrating the close links between physical exercise, mental equilibrium and the ability to enjoy life.

He highlighted on the dangers of first-hand and second-hand smoking, which tend to get more severe as time goes on, to the community and the need to encourage smokers to quit smoking.