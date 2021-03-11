Solar study lamps distributed

KHONSA, 10 Mar: A total of 1,368 solar study lamps were distributed to six government schools here by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) under the solar study lamp scheme from 9 to 10 March last in Tirap district.

Tirap DDSE Hortum Loyi, along with Bari-Basip CO Nekong Perme and APEDA Project Officer Yami Ronya had distributed the solar study lamps to Government Higher Secondary School, Government Town Secondary School, Government Pinewood Secondary School, Government Primary School, Lapnan village, Government Upper Primary School and Government Middle School, Bank Colony. (DIPRO)