Re-issue NIT order

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The North East Youth Development Forum has appealed to the PWD, Western Zone chief engineer to re-issue the tender order against Tender No. CDA/ APPSC/ NV/ 2019-20/ eT-2, saying that the submission period for the tender is very short.

In a letter addressed to the CE on Wednesday, the forum stated that the Tender No. CDA/APPSC/NV/2019- 20/eT-2 of estimated cost Rs 2789.00 lakhs is not acceptable because a very short period (from 5 to 15 March 2021) has been given for submission of tenders.

“It is totally against the CPW manual and is a violation of state government norms,” the forum said.