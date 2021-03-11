Farmers’ producers’ org training concludes

NAMSAI, 10 Mar: A three-day workshop-cum-interactive meeting on farmers’ producers’ organization (FPO) conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), in collaboration with NABARD’s training institution, Bankers Institution for Rural Development (BIRD), Kolkata concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme, which was launched by Namsai ADC S Mining on 8 March last was attended by chief executive officers (CEOs)/ board of directors (BoDs) from nine FPOs from different parts of the state and producers’ organizations promoting institution (POPI).

NABARD, BIRD Kolkata Deputy General Manager Nabin Kumar Roy covered various aspects related to FPO mobilization, aggregation of marketing of produce, maintenance of book of accounts, registers, compliance to statutory laws, and submission of prescribed returns under Companies Act, while International Labour Organization master trainer Chandan Shukla informed the participants about various features of marketing and ways to make business plan for the FPOs.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Baidya Nath Sing highlighted operational and governance issues of FPOs and support available for FPOs from state and central sector schemes.

DDMs of NABARD for Lower Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley districts also participated in the workshop.