PLFs and SHGs awarded for services rendered during lockdown

ZIRO, 10 Mar: Seven primary level federations (PLFs) and six self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antayodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission were awarded for their selfless service during the lockdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration by the Ziro block of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) here in Lower Subansiri district on 8 March.

These include PLFs Dolo Mando, Doding Dolo, Palo Malo, Neha Appu, Semo Appu, Dolyang Chanzang and Zimin Ziro and SHGs Liipa Ziro, Nami Nako, Piimiiri, Sancha Diini Barni, Myoliang and Tami Millo.

Speaking at the programme held in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), North Diibo ZPM Koj Yanna encouraged women to fight for their rights. She also encouraged women to join self-help groups to improve their livelihoods.

Advocate Koj Yassung threw light on the legal rights of women- ranging from free legal aid to maternity benefits. (DIPRO)